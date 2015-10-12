© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Micron invests in Hiroshima facility

US chipmaker Micron is planning to invest some USD 830 million in its Hiroshima, Japan, facility. The investments will be put to get the facility ready for mass production of the next-gen memory chips.

For the fiscal year ending August 2016, Micron is increasing its investment in both production and research by 40% to USD 5.8 billion, according to a report in Nikkei.



A bulk of the investment towards DRAM will be focused on the Hiroshima facility, enabling it to use 16-nanometer-class technology to manufacture chips. Mass production is expected to be realised during the first half of 2016, the report continues.