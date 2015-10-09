© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Another Swedish contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed contracts for delivery of specialist services with a large industrial group. The services are worth a total of SEK 19 million (EUR 2 million) and will be delivered in the current fiscal year.

”The contracts supports our positive development in Sweden and in the Services segment in general. We have more than 20 active frame agreements in Sweden and we have reached a size that makes us attractive for big "blue-chip" customers. Our competence within the growing IoT market is an important reason for our success, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen,” CEO of Data Respons ASA.