Zestron opens new facility in South Korea

Zestron has expanded its North Asian operations with the launch of its newest facility in Anyang-si Gyeonggido, South Korea.

As the company's global business continues to grow, Zestron also continues to invest in regional personnel and infrastructure to support the market demands, the company states in a press release.



“This investment is yet another part of Zestron's ‘Global Link’ initiative. Our goal is to create a borderless environment, enabling customers to get rapid and effective assistance with their precision cleaning challenges as well as access to Zestron's global engineering knowledge base,” says Dr. Harald Wack, President of Zestron worldwide.