IMI automotive cameras inside Renesas’ ADAS surround view kit

EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc (IMI), is providing the automotive cameras for the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Surround View Kit of Renesas Electronics.

Renesas ADAS Surround View Kit combines automotive cameras from IMI and high speed gigabit multimedia serial links (GMSL) from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. on a miniature automotive chassis. S



"When used in combination with Renesas ADAS Starter Kit and Surround View Kit, the IMI camera simplifies and accelerates the development of surround view applications for advanced driver assistance systems," IMI states in a press release.