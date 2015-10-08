© juan jose tugores gaspar dreamstime.com

Free2move completes RFID production monitoring project at Isuzu Hicom

SensMaster, an RFID division of Free2move AB, has completed a Production Monitoring System (PMS) Project at Isuzu Hicom Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The plant operates as a joint venture between Japan’s Isuzu Motors and Malaysia’s DRB-Hicom Bhd. The facility manufactures light to heavy duty commercial vehicles for the domestic market.



The PMS system monitors production flow, measuring times for completion at each station, including vehicle type and production rate.



Automotive manufacturers are putting vehicles through some rigorous processes that often damage ordinary barcodes. An RFID solution have been shown to provide investment returns within 12 months, the company writes in a press statement.



Commenting on this development, Anders Due-Boje, CEO of Free2move Holding AB said, “RFID systems in automotive assemblies is not a new concept, nevertheless there are many environment interference challenges that only a select few experienced RFID providers can accurately address and solve, without disrupting existing production infrastructure.”



“We are now in discussions with the parties involved to expand the PMS to other locations within the factory, including expanding its scope to integrate with the factory’s inventory management system. The ROI on RFID systems is robust and quick, and we are excited about promoting this to other automotive clients as well,” Due-Boje adds.