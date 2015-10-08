© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

SGS North America expands its US-based wireless facilities

Two of SGS’s previous facilities, located in San Diego, California and Branchburg, New Jersey, have moved to allow for expansion of their laboratories.

A third facility, located in Lenexa, Kansas has been expanded through the incorporation of an additional two suites to the existing space.



In San Diego, California, SGS’s conformance laboratories moved to a new 17'800 square-foot facility not far from the previous location. This move was allowed SGS to consolidate all conformance testing into a single 6'000 square foot laboratory. This has augmented not only laboratory capacity but also testing capabilities.



The New Jersey laboratory has moved to a new 9'175 square foot facility, located in Branchburg, New Jersey. This allowed SGS to launch a new MIMO OTA chamber on the East Coast, as well as expand their performance laboratory. Additionally, construction on a second OTA chamber at this facility has commenced and will provide increased capacity.



In Lenexa, Kansas SGS has added 5'300 square feet to existing operations. This gives SGS 11'850 square feet of laboratory and office space. Planned expansion includes the completion of a secure customer area, and addition of a second (MIMO capable) OTA chamber, as well as further office space for current SGS staff.