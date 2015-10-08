© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Sony acquires Belgian range image sensor technology company

Sony Corporation has completed its acquisition of Softkinetic Systems, after reaching an agreement with the company and its major shareholders.

With this acquisition, Softkinetic - which possesses time-of-flight (ToF) range image sensor technology, as well as related systems and software - has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony.



ToF is a method for resolving the distance to an object. ToF distance measurements uses pixels, which are laid on top of the sensor in two dimensions, measuring the flight time (delay) it takes for light to leave the source, reflect off the object, and return to the image sensor.



Sony will focus on combining Softkinetic's ToF range image sensor technology with its own technologies, with the aim of developing the next generation of range image sensors and solutions, not only in the field of imaging, but for broader sensing-related applications as well.