© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

New Swedish contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract with a growing customer in Sweden. The contract value is SEK 8 million (roughly EUR 861'745) in total and will be delivered during the year.

The contract includes delivery of advanced communications solutions that are embedded into the customer's end products.



"Our client is well positioned in the advanced part of the telecommunications market in Sweden. This is an interesting and increasing market for Data Respons and we see great opportunities with this customer going forward," says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.