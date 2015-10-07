© mucella1 dreamstime.com

u-blox takes over manufacturing and supply of Cohda Wireless module

To meet rapidly increasing demand for V2X modules for trials, early deployments and infrastructure roll-out, Cohda Wireless and u-blox have agreed on an exclusive license for the use of the latest MK5 module design.

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) wireless technologies, also known as Vehicle-to-everything (V2X), are paving the way to the transportation of the future, and ultimately autonomous driving. By allowing communication between vehicles and their surroundings, V2X aims to improves road safety, reduces traffic congestion and energy consumption, while enhancing passenger experience and safety.



"While Cohda Wireless developed the MK5, a state-of-the-art V2X radio module, we have decided to license its design in order to focus on software IP. V2X communication is a growing exciting market and, by taking this step, we are looking forward to a closer cooperation with u-blox ", explains Paul Gray, CEO of Cohda Wireless.



"This is a very exciting move for us, since u-blox is now at the forefront of both short range and positioning technologies for V2X solutions. As this market matures with an increasing number of new deployments, we can offer best-of-breed V2X solutions composed of our modules to address the requirements of both our automotive and infrastructure equipment customer base,"explains Herbert Blaser, Senior Director, Product Center Short Range Radio at u-blox.