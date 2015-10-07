© alexandragl dreamstime.com Components | October 07, 2015
NXP and Siemens team up on smart traffic management systems
NXP Semiconductors and Siemens AG have entered into a partnership for secure, intelligent vehicle networking.
Siemens will use technology from NXP Semiconductors and Cohda Wireless for secure communication of vehicles with surrounding traffic infrastructure. Siemens will deploy NXP technology for various ITS field tests and pilot projects, including the A58 motorway in the Netherlands, A9 motorway in Germany, and the Living Lab in Austria.
Siemens expects to globally deploy transport infrastructure such as overhead sign gantries and traffic lights in its roadside units (RSUs). RSUs are 802.11p WLAN-based radio modules that reliably and securely transmit information such as speed limits, warnings of icy roads or other dangerous situations, traffic jams and construction warnings within a fraction of a second to passing vehicles and traffic control centers.
NXP will be a strategic supplier to Siemens of the secure WLAN-based radio chipsets for the roadside units. Cohda Wireless, of which NXP is a major shareholder, provides hardware and software development services and products for the roadside units. Cohda also ensures maximum communication reliability and quality, even in challenging reception conditions such as between tall buildings.
"Siemens has devoted years developing traffic signals systems and communication modules designed for optimum interaction between car and intelligent infrastructure. The RoadLINK portfolio of our new partner NXP includes a high-performance radio chipset with hardware security. As one of the world's largest automotive semiconductor suppliers, NXP also enhances our infrastructure expertise through the company's wealth of automotive know-how and strong customer and partner network”, said Daniel Hobohm, Head of Product Lifecycle Management, Intelligent Traffic Systems at Siemens.
