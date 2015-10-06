© pichetw dreamstime.com

Bruker to acquire Jordan Valley Semiconductors

Bruker Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd.

Jordan Valley’s in-line X-ray metrology products complement Bruker’s position in analytical X-ray technologies. With the combination and synergy between the X-ray metrology solutions of Jordan Valley and Bruker’s advanced X-ray technologies and automated Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) systems, Bruker expects its Semiconductor Division to be a real player among metrology system provider for semiconductor applications at advanced nodes.



“The rapid growth of mobile technology, cloud computing and big data processing generates new requirements and opportunities for faster and more precise metrology of smaller feature sizes and 3D structures at advanced semiconductor nodes,” said Mark R. Munch, Ph.D., President of the NANO Group, which includes Bruker’s Semiconductor Division. “Jordan Valley has been a true pioneer in offering advanced and unique X-ray metrology solutions as feature sizes continue to shrink. The combination of Jordan Valley’s core metrology strengths with Bruker’s complementary X-ray technologies will enable us to stay ahead of this rapid development and continue to support the semiconductor industry with unmatched next-generation X-ray solutions.”



“For the past several decades, Jordan Valley has been committed to providing the best non-destructive X-ray metrology products, with the most responsive service and support to semiconductor manufacturers,” added Isaac Mazor, Founder and CEO of Jordan Valley Semiconductors. “We are extremely pleased to join Bruker and look forward to the enhanced product innovation and global market reach that we will enjoy within the Bruker Semiconductor Division.”



Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, and the acquired business is expected to add approximately USD 25-$30 million to Bruker’s 2016 revenue.