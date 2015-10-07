© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Arrow Electronics teams with Kontron to enable Intelligent Railroads

Arrow Electronics is collaborating with Kontron to bring smart, connected “Internet of Things” technology to rail and train travel.

Arrow’s Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Computing Solutions business provides customized storage solutions and integration support for the Kontron family of modular TRACe computers—a line of rugged computers designed explicitly to cost-effectively manage and monitor railroad system operations, safety and reliability.



“Arrow is excited to work with Kontron on enhancing the safety, efficiency and overall reliability of rail transportation through smart, connected technology like TRACe,” said Brian Armstrong, vice president of Arrow’s OEM computing solutions business. “The customization, integration and manufacturing support we provide Kontron are right in Arrow’s sweet spot.”



Kontron’s TRACe computers function as gateways, control-management systems and network video recorders.



“Kontron has enjoyed a long and prosperous relationship with Arrow,” said Kevin Rhoads, executive vice president, business unit avionics, transportation and defense for Kontron. “We knew exactly who to turn to when we needed support integrating and customizing our connected TRACe technology.”