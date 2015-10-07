© evertiq

Thinfilm receives ISO9001 certification

Thin Film Electronics has received ISO9001 Certification. An industry standard that verifies the integrity of an organization's Quality Management Systems (QMS).

Thinfilm's certification comes after Intertek, a global inspection, product testing and certification company, completed an audit of Thinfilm's Quality Management System.



"Quality is a central component of our mission and our culture, and we are committed to the ongoing development and delivery of superior products that align with our vision of creating a truly connected world," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm's chief executive officer. "The ISO 9001 Certification is a significant milestone for all of us at Thinfilm."