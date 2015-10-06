© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Sony adopts new operational structure for its Devices segment

Sony has been implementing a series of measures to reinforce its Devices segment. As part of these measures, Sony will adopt a new operational structure for the segment.

The aim of this new structure is to enable each of the three main businesses within this segment, namely the semiconductor, battery and storage media businesses, to more rapidly adapt to their respective changing market environments and generate sustained growth.



In the semiconductor business, where image sensors are a primary area of focus, Sony will establish Sony Semiconductor Solutions to further reinforce the business, and concentrate on sustained growth.



R&D, business control, sales and other operations related to the semiconductor business, which are currently overseen by business groups and R&D units within Sony Corporation, will be transferred to Sony Semiconductor Solutions.



In the battery business, Sony Energy Devices Corporation will continue to engage in integrated business and manufacturing operations.



In the storage media business, business functions currently located within Sony Corporation will be transferred to Sony Storage Media and Devices Corporation.