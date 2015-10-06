© evertiq

Sharp sets up sales company for components in Shenzhen

Sharp-Roxy (Hong Kong) (SRH), an affiliated company of Sharp, has founded a sales subsidiary for electronic components in Shenzhen, China.

Established in July 2015, Sharp Device (Shenzhen), (SDSZ) started operations under a new corporate structure effective as of October 1.



The South China region is undergoing remarkable growth as a manufacturing hub for products including PCs, mobile phones, and other consumer electronics. Demand in that region for electronic components such as LCD modules is expected to continue growing, the company writes in a press statement.



SDSZ set up the Display Device Marketing Division and the Electronic Components Marketing Division as of October 1. These two organizations will enable SDSZ to respond swiftly to customer needs.