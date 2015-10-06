© baloncici dreamstime.com

ArcCore expands to India

ArcCore, an independent supplier of Autosar solutions for the global automotive market, has now opened an office in India.

Based in Bangalore, the new office is assigned to support customers in the local market. Furthermore, the engineering team on site will also participate in ArcCore’s global Autosar projects.



“The Indian market is huge when it comes to automotive development, therefore it is also an important market for us,” says Michael Odälv, CEO of ArcCore. “But with our new office, we are not only aiming at serving the thriving local automotive market. In fact, we are planning to further expand our globally working engineering team based in India – since skilled engineers are a scarce resource in Europe.”



During the introduction phase, the Bangalore office is being managed by Håkan Berglund from the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, but will be headed by a local manager soon.