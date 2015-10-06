© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

GigOptix receives $6.1 million order fo ASIC products

GigOptix has booked a $6.1 million order with a supplier of advanced aerospace and defense technology to deliver advanced ASIC products with applications in avionics for the next two years.

This order is in addition to the $7.9 million order GigOptix announced in May 2015 from another major supplier in this same industry.



“The significant orders we have received this year from world class suppliers of advanced aerospace and defense products are a clear confirmation of the leadership that GigOptix has in the field of high-speed and mixed-signal RF products and its broad offering of advanced mixed-signal ASIC solutions. GigOptix offers ASIC solutions spanning from Structured ASIC to full custom advanced mixed-signal designs, which support many high valued markets such as Optical Communications, Wired/Wireless Networking, and Consumer,” said Dan Takise, Director of Global Sales and Marketing for ASIC products.