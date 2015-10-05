© dr911 dreamstime.com

Tera Xtal shuts down Taiwanese plant

Tera Xtal Technology – a manufacturer of sapphire ingot and wafers – is planning to shut down its facility in Yangmei in norther Taiwan.

The company explains that the lease of the facility will soon expire and that it will close down by November 25, writes DigiTimes.



The production lines will be transferred to another plant at the Hsinchu Science Park, and the company will arrange for the employees to keep working at other facilities, the report continues.



The facility employed some 130 workers, from which roughly 60 are unwilling to relocate and will therefore be laid off, the report concludes.