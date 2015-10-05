© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Ericsson device connection platform chosen by Brighter

Brighter, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has selected Ericsson Device Connection Platform (DCP) as its global connectivity management platform for m-health solutions.

Brighter will standardize its solutions using DCP and leverage the platform for lifecycle management, control and distribution of the next generation Brighter One, a connected device for diabetes treatment that combines blood sugar measurement and insulin injection capabilities. Brighter aims to secure contracts with operators that offer connectivity management services through DCP.



DCP is a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT)/machine-to-machine (M2M) platform that handles connectivity management, subscription management and OSS/BSS, enabling automation of business processes between operators and enterprises.



Anders Olin, Vice President, Product Area Network Functions, Business Unit Cloud & IP, Ericsson, says: "IoT is a key competence area for Ericsson and we see m-health as a sector with strong market potential."



"In today's competitive ICT industry, operators can benefit from providing e-health services alongside traditional voice and data offerings. This collaboration combines the DCP with Brighter's connected products, which can create new growth opportunities for global operators, as well as having a positive impact on patient health."



Truls Sjöstedt, CEO of Brighter, says: "Our cooperation with Ericsson gives us access both to the industry-leading DCP platform and some of the world's largest operators. This is a win-win agreement under which all three parties can explore new business opportunities in the exciting and fast-growing m-health market."