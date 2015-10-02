© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Hexatronic signs distribution agreement with Amherst Photonics

Hexatronic has signed a distribution agreement with Amherst Photonics to become Hexatronic's preferred sales partner for the US territory.

"We see the partnership as a great opportunity for Hexatronic to quickly gain additional traction in the US territory through Amherst Photonics' well established contact network. Through the partnership we will be able to introduce and establish the brand names of Hexatronic and prove to the US customers that the System Solution including our own training, supervision, consulting and in-design, results in a more cost effective FTTH installations", says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.



"The System & product solutions - based on the unique Air Blown Fiber Cabling technology of Hexatronic - have the potential to gain a lot of attention in the passive fiber optic infrastructure area in the US. Based on the complete Systems of the ABF Ribbonet and Micronet, including training and in-design support by Hexatronic, we trust that potential customers will find the solutions most interesting. The fact that the network owner could reach out to significantly more end-users with the same investment budget, means a great benefit in comparison with competitive solutions," says CEO Brent Ware of Amherst Photonics.