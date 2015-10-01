© evertiq

Electrolube partners with new distributor for the Benelux region

The electro-chemicals specialist has signed an agreement with Mavom to sell and support specific divisions of the product range throughout the Benelux region.

Electrolube has appointed Mavom (part of Distributors Group Europe) to promote Electrolube's Cleaners, Conformal Coatings and Thermal Management divisions within the Benelux region.



Electrolube European Brand Director, Robert Crosby-Clarke, commented: "We pride ourselves on our knowledgeable and carefully selected distribution network, and we welcome Mavom to our network as we continue to expand our European market reach. Electrolube is represented in over 50 countries and we take pride in the fact that our distributors provide excellent technical support whilst offering solutions to our customers and delivering a secure supply chain.