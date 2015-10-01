© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Fujifilm to acquire Ultra Pure Solutions

Fujifilm has signed an agreement to acquire U.S. solvent manufacturer, Ultra Pure Solutions (UPSI), based in California.

The acquisition will be made by Fujifilm's electronic materials manufacturing and marketing subsidiary, Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc. (FEUS).



Upon completion of the acquisition, UPSI, a manufacturer of high-purity solvents used in semiconductor-related manufacturing processes will become a subsidiary of FEUS, to be known as Fujifilm Ultra Pure Solutions. The acquisition, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed this year.



“This acquisition will further reinforce Fujifilm’s global leadership and commitment to the semiconductor industry," said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, President & CEO, Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm’s market and manufacturing leadership will be strengthened by adding Ultra Pure Solutions’ high-purity product line, manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain to our existing competencies in providing our customers with advanced semiconductor materials technology solutions and delivery equipment.”



UPSI has facilities in Castroville, California and Carrollton, Texas capable of producing select high-purity solvents.