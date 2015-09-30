© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Richardson signs with Anokiwave

Richardson Electronics has entered into a new global distribution agreement with Anokiwave, a provider of highly-integrated silicon core chips and III-V front-end integrated circuits.

“Pioneering the millimeter-wave revolution with new and disruptive technology, Anokiwave develops highly-integrated silicon core chips and compound semiconductor ICs for next generation markets,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Our global, highly-technical sales team is eager and excited to promote these new products and technologies to key customers, identify new opportunities and gain design wins.”



“This agreement significantly strengthens the technical support we can provide to customers and increases our reach to promote our new products and technology,” stated Robert Donahue, CEO of Anokiwave. “Richardson Electronics’ extensive global network of sales engineers will help customers select the best-fit products for next generation millimeter-wave systems.