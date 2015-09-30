© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Samtec and Amphenol Aerospace partner for embedded optics

Samtec, and Amphenol Aerospace – a division of Amphenol Corporation – have entered a partnership addressing the growing need for embedded optics in rugged environments.

Samtec is releasing an extended temperature embedded optical module utilizing the popular FireFly platform. This new FireFly will have architectures supporting 12 channels as well as 4 channels at 10 Gbps/channel from -40°C to +85°C. Coupling this product with the line of Amphenol Aerospace’s rugged passive solutions the companies aims to give customers a streamlined path to having complete, end-to-end, rugged optical solutions.



“The joining of these two product lines is a perfect pairing for supporting embedded optics customers in the Military/Aerospace and Industrial spaces,” said Adam Linderman, Product Manager for Samtec’s optical product offering. “FireFly has been looked to more and more by Military customers, especially now with the release of our extended temperature version coming soon in Q4 2015. We recognize that to truly support these customers, we will need a path to getting ruggedized panel options joined with FireFly, and we could think of no one better to partner with on this than Amphenol Aerospace.”



Jared Sibrava, Business Unit Director of Amphenol Aerospace’s High Speed Solutions Products says, “The FireFly product series is a great match for ruggedized transceiver requirements for program upgrades and new platform launches. Combining this product with Amphenol’s D38999 with embedded 12, 24, and 48 channel MT components is a great combination to support customers with turn-key product rapidly.”