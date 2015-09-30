© lg chem power Business | September 30, 2015
New leadership at LG Chem Power
Prabhakar Patil, who has served as the CEO of LG Chem Power for 10 years, will retire effective September 30, 2015. He will be succeeded by Denise Gray starting October 1.
“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great team over the past 10 years,” said Patil. “I’m very proud of what we have accomplished in achieving our vision of becoming the North American center of excellence and supplier/partner of choice in providing lithium-ion battery solutions to our customers. The company is well positioned to move forward under Denise’s leadership.”
“Prabhakar has been a friend and colleague for many years and the global vehicle electrification industry is better off due to his vision and wisdom,” said Gray. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue LG Chem Power’s leadership, and look forward to advancing its reputation and mission.”
Gray most recently served as Vice President of Electrification Powertrain Engineering at AVL List, GmbH, where she was responsible for AVL’s Electrification Business Unit. Prior to that she served as the Director of Global Battery Systems Engineering at General Motors, where her team developed and launched the lithium-ion battery system used in the Chevrolet Volt, working closely with the LG Chem team.
