FPC in new Google's new smartphones

Google two new Nexus smartphones; the Nexus 5X (manufactured by LG) and the Nexus 6P (manufactured by Huawei), both feature Nexus Imprint which uses FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025.

The smartphones use Google's new Android 6.0 and its integrated support for fingerprint sensors. The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P comes with Android Pay, a secure payment service utilising the fingerprint sensor for mobile payments.



Jorgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: "Google powers a majority of the world's smartphones with its Android operating system and these new Google Nexus devices are the first smartphones to integrate Android 6.0 and its integrated support for fingerprint sensors. We are proud to have collaborated with Google, LG and Huawei to enable the integration of fingerprint sensors in Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. FPC1025 supports 360 degree finger rotation capability, fast response time and industry leading 3D image quality."