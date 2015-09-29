© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Business | September 29, 2015
OriginGPS secures $1.75 million in funding
OriginGPS, a manufacturer of miniature Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) solutions, has closed USD 1.75 million of funding from existing shareholders and the technology accelerator, Lab IX, which is a part of Flex.
OriginGPS has developed solutions to address the growing sector of wearables by creating GNSS modules with ultra-small form factors and low power consumption, which are ideal for many of the next generation devices that Flex designs and manufactures. According to Morgan Stanley, the wearable technology market is currently experiencing explosive growth, from six million shipments two years ago to an estimated 248 million shipments in 2015.
“Flex is the perfect partner for OriginGPS to maximize the capabilities of wearable devices,” said Gal Jacobi, CEO of OriginGPS. “Its extensive hardware ecosystem and experience with many of the world’s leading tier one brands, including wearable products, complements our experience in developing the world’s smallest GNSS solutions. This will accelerate the velocity with which we develop even smaller and more powerful modules. We look forward to working together to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this rapidly-growing market.”
“We are excited at the potential of the OriginGPS technology platform offering for wearables,” said Jeannine Sargent, president of Innovation and New Ventures at Flex. “It’s great to be collaborating in this space.”
“Flex is the perfect partner for OriginGPS to maximize the capabilities of wearable devices,” said Gal Jacobi, CEO of OriginGPS. “Its extensive hardware ecosystem and experience with many of the world’s leading tier one brands, including wearable products, complements our experience in developing the world’s smallest GNSS solutions. This will accelerate the velocity with which we develop even smaller and more powerful modules. We look forward to working together to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this rapidly-growing market.”
“We are excited at the potential of the OriginGPS technology platform offering for wearables,” said Jeannine Sargent, president of Innovation and New Ventures at Flex. “It’s great to be collaborating in this space.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments