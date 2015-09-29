© andreypopov dreamstime.com

ARM joins Semiconductor Research Corporation

ARM has joined the Global Research Collaboration program of university-research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC).

Research in the GRC program focuses on current semiconductor industry priorities, including the continued scaling of semiconductor technologies and finding diverse applications for them. The program has also expanded into new areas, including cybersecurity, technologies at the convergence of semiconductors and biology, novel approaches to energy-efficient computing, and the Internet of Things.



“We are pleased to have ARM join SRC’s Global Research Collaboration program. GRC members are among the top semiconductor companies in the world and ARM is no exception,” said Celia Merzbacher, Vice President for Innovative Partnerships at SRC. “SRC supports a broad portfolio of innovative research driven by long-term industry needs. Members get access to the results in near real time and to the SRC-supported network of university researchers, comprising hundreds of faculty and thousands of students worldwide annually. SRC has a record of investing in early stage research that had enormous impact industry-wide.”



“As process geometries shrink, the challenges of improving performance and energy efficiency through high levels of SoC integration are increasingly complex,” said Eric Hennenhoefer, Vice President, ARM Research. “The most effective way of addressing these challenges is through collaborative R&D. Joining SRC allows ARM to make a contribution and help drive the advancements from which the semiconductor industry as a whole can benefit.”