© pichetw dreamstime.com

Addtech acquires RECAB Embedded Computers AB

Addtech Components, a business area in the Addtech Group, has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in RECAB Embedded Computers AB.

RECAB develops, manufactures and markets embedded computer systems for demanding applications to OEM customers in the Nordic market.



RECAB will complement Addtech's current operations in the business unit, MI Group. The Company has 18 employees and sales of around SEK 100 million.



The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of October of 2015 and is expected to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech’s earnings per share during the current financial year.