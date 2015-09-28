© akeeris dreamstime.com

TTI signs Europe-wide distribution deal with Artesyn

Specialist distributor, TTI, has signed a distribution deal with power supply company Artesyn Embedded Technologies.

Artesyn's standard AC-DC product portfolio covers a power range of 3 watts to 5 kilowatts and includes open-frame and enclosed models, configurable modular power supplies, and rack-mounting bulk front end units.



Comments Ros Kruger, TTI’s Director Supplier Marketing Europe: “We are very excited about our new relationship with Artesyn Embedded Technologies and its extensive range of AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion products. Artesyn is planning a significant increase in new product introductions this year, focusing on supporting the shift from analogue to digital designs, with new on-line tools. The company is also supporting new medical and rail standards. Artesyn’s breadth of portfolio and technological leadership is a perfect addition to TTI’s power portfolio and vertical market strengths.”