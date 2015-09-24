© evertiq

Rutronik and Infineon extend partnership to include Rectifier portfolio

Following the acquisition by Infineon of International Rectifier (IR), Infineon and Rutronik have expanded their partnership to include the additional IR product portfolio.

The franchise covers the EMEA region and includes the complete IR product range, with the exception of the HiRel products. "We are delighted with the expansion of our distribution network. This will further enhance our ability to support our customers with their system requirements in the future," explains Susanne Horn, Vice President Distribution & EMS Management EMEA at Infineon Technologies AG.



"As one of the leading distributors of power components, we are delighted that we can now offer our customers an even wider portfolio. As a result, they can source all the products they need for their power management solutions from a single source at Rutronik," says Thomas Rudel, CEO of Rutronik.