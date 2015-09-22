© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

GigOptix to acquire Terasquare

GigOptix has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Terasquare, a Korea-based, fabless semiconductor company.

The acquisition is expected to become effective on Wednesday, September 30, 2015.



“We have a proven track record of acquiring and integrating companies in the most financially prudent manner. Each acquisition has served as a building block to generate continuous growth in our business. The acquisition of Terasquare is the next piece in our long-term plan of creating the industry’s premier supplier of Datacom high-speed chipset solutions. It also represents another point along our initial 2007 roadmap and Strategic Plan to expand GigOptix through inorganic and organic growth.” said Dr. Avi Katz, GigOptix’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.



“We are pleased to welcome the Terasquare team to the GigOptix family and to extend GigOptix’s global operations with Terasquare becoming the company’s headquarters in Korea under the name GigOptix-Terasquare Korea (GTK) Co., Ltd. We excitingly look forward to bringing Terasquare’s well developed and leading existing and unique CMOS-based portfolio to the global market with our established customers,” Katz continued.