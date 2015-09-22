© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

TowerJazz to take care of Great Wall Semi’s LFET products

TowerJazz – or rather TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co. (TPSCo) – will manufacture Great Wall Semiconductors family of LFET (linear field effect transistor) products to be used for the lithium-ion battery market.

“We chose to work with TPSCo as TowerJazz is a recognized market leader in process transfer capabilities and are known for the quality of their technical teams and transfer methodologies,” said Samuel Anderson, CEO of Great Wall Semi. “We look forward to further collaboration and a strong alignment on future products and technology including our DC to DC products for the Cloud Computing and Enterprise markets.”



“By utilizing our TOPS process transfer services, Great Wall Semi will be able to quickly ramp volume production of their LFET products which will enable fast time to market and assist them in gaining market share and end market traction. We look forward to more product engagements in the future utilizing additional platforms offered by all of TowerJazz’s global sites. Our geographic proximity to Great Wall Semi’s key suppliers will also facilitate faster response for their customers,” said Guy Eristoff, CEO, TPSCo.



TowerJazz’s TOPS business model enables its customers to transfer their process flows into TowerJazz’s manufacturing facilities.