September 21, 2015
Elektrobit is working with Infineon and Nvidia on automated driving platform
Elektrobit is working with Infineon and Nvidia to make it easier for automakers and their suppliers to create advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that integrate the highest levels of safety.
With collected technologies from EB, Infineon and Nvidia, the companies aim to deliver the increased computing power and intelligence required to handle the incredible complexity of automated driving. ADAS applications developed using the solution will enable a vehicle to not just sense, but to interpret what is happening around it and communicate information to the driver, to other critical systems within the vehicle, to other vehicles nearby, and to the cloud.
ADAS is one of the fastest growing fields in automotive electronics. According to Strategy Analytics, by 2030 we’re likely to see up to 20 percent of cars using highly autonomous driving systems that provide significant support to drivers in multiple driving situations.
The solution consists of the Nvidia DRIVE PX self-driving computer integrated with EB’s AUTOSAR 4.x-compliant EB tresos software suite, which runs on the Nvidia Tegra processor and AURIX 32-bit TriCore microcontroller from Infineon.
The AURIX microcontroller features high real-time processing performance and enhanced embedded safety and security features. The Nvidia DRIVE PX platform enables the development of systems that capture and process multiple HD camera and sensor inputs and provides a rich environment for advanced graphics, computer vision and machine learning. EB tresos software provides integration capability of Linux and AUTOSAR applications as well as Nvidia DRIVE PX -specific basic functionality for monitoring and redundancy management.
“For the first time, EB has developed an architecture software package based on our AUTOSAR network communication that will enable automakers and their suppliers to define the future of mobility,” said Björn Giesler, senior director driver assistance, EB. “Automated Valet Parking is a typical use case for this platform. Such an automated driving feature processes a vast amount of data and requires a lot of computing power for a high level of safety. Our integrated hardware-software solution provides the easiest and most cost-effective way for automakers to build sophisticated ADAS features,” continued Giesler.
