© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Raltron appoints new rep for East coast markets

Raltron has appointed AstroRep Inc. to represent them in the Metro New York/Upstate N.Y and the New Jersey marketplace.

Servicing a broad range of market segments including industrial, military, communication, and medical the Astrorep team alongside the Raltron support team offers customers engineering and manufacturing solutions.



Mr. Mike Vallanti, AstroRep President, states; “The addition of Raltron to our product offerings opens an even wider door to our market presence.”



Ross Weiss, Vice President, Raltron Sales, adds, “AstroRep is another key ingredient in making Raltron an even greater power in the quartz crystal market. We jointly look forward to an even greater reward for both companies.”