FollowMe GmbH partners with Peerless-AV

AV technology company Peerless-AV has signed a distribution agreement with FollowMe GmbH.

With immediate effect, the distributor will offer the 42″, 47″ and 55″ Xtreme fully-sealed Outdoor Displays from Peerless-AV to resellers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



“Right from the start, we were excited about the Xtreme outdoor displays and we look forward to driving sales in our key markets in the D/A/CH region,” said Thomas Krobath, Managing Director, FollowMe GmbH. “The display is not only ideally suited for outdoor use, but also for harsh indoor environments such as the industrial sector, with its extreme temperature, moisture, dust and chemical conditions.”



“Teaming up with FollowMe in Germany is an important milestone in our European strategy,” commented Tim Steinmetz, Director of DACH, Peerless-AV. “As an innovator in the field of outdoor digital display systems, dedicated to quality craftsmanship, precision manufacturing and elegant design, we recognised a synergy between our two companies and a perfect fit for our Xtreme Outdoor Displays.”