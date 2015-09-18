© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Oakridge Global Energy moves in to new HQ

Battery manufacturer Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OGES), has moved into a new 68'718 square foot Florida facility for corporate offices and small format cell manufacturing.

Oakridge Executive Chairman and CEO, Steve Barber stated “We had simply outgrown our previous 12'000 square foot facility at North Drive. This new facility will provide us the space to increase our maximum production of small format lithium cells from 250'000 per year to 25'000'000 cells per year while also providing us with an opportunity to expand on this site.”



Over the course of the next 18 months OGES will ramp up and install more than 2.6 Gigawatt-hours of production capacity of U.S. manufacturing of electrodes, cells, and batteries in its facilities located in the Brevard County, Florida area, known as the Space Coast. This equipment is being housed in over 350'000 square feet of new manufacturing space.



“We have completed the restructure, have taken the brakes off, and are moving ahead full speed,” says Mr. Barber. “We are very pleased with the new corporate facility. The city of Palm Bay, Florida has made us feel very welcome and we look forward to a very good long term relationship. Our business plan is simple; we provide high quality, competitively priced American made products to the consumer market.”