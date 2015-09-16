© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rotakorn goes international – sets aim for the US

Swedish distributor Rotakorn, is increasing its footprint as the company is leaving some tough years behind. And with this the company is opening a warehouse in the US.

“It is not the first time we see declines in this industry – it happens from time to time. But we are good at soldiering through,” says CEO Peder Olausson.



In 2013 the company was in a way baptised in fire, but they managed to reverse the trend and ended 2014 on a good note.



The company is now moving on the offensive and is making continued international efforts. In the beginning of the year, Rotakorn opened operations in India, as well as a new office in the Philippines in May. The company has also set up a jointly owned subsidiary in Tampa, Florida – at the same site where the warehouse will be.



The strategy behind the company's new American venture is that of being able to compete with the local players. As shipping costs on cheaper components delivers quite a blow to the total cost making it difficult to compete, the logical step is a foot in the US.