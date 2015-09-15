© artcp5 dreamstime.com

Qualcomm acquires Capsule Technologie

Qualcomm's subsidiary, Qualcomm Life, has acquired Capsule Technologie, a provider of medical device integration and clinical data management solutions.

The acquisition of Capsule extends Qualcomm Life’s connected health offerings into the hospital.



“Qualcomm is focused on strengthening its position in specific Internet of Everything verticals, like healthcare,” said Derek Aberle, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “The acquisition of Capsule expands the breadth of our healthcare platform, enabling us to provide connectivity solutions for the entire care continuum and create one of the world’s largest connected health ecosystems. This will be an important step in advancing the Internet of Medical Things.”



Capsule’s smart networking goes beyond device integration by delivering timely clinical data to various in-hospital decision support systems, alarm and notification systems and asset management tools, which help reduce latency and transcription errors to ensure timely, informed care.



“As health care continues to move into the home and ambulatory settings and outside of traditional care areas such as the hospital, the convergence of medical device data from wherever the patient is located is critically important,” explained Gene Cattarina, CEO, Capsule. “Together, Qualcomm Life and Capsule will power this convergence by making data more accessible and interoperable among care teams to provide true continuity of care at the hospital, in the home and at all points in between.”



Capsule will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Life.