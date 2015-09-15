© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls partners with BAIC to its Chinese battery operations

Johnson Controls has signed a MOU with Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts (BHAP), to set up automotive battery sales and manufacturing joint ventures in the region.

Under the MOU Johnson Controls and BHAP, an auto parts subsidiary of Beijing Automotive Industry Group Co., (BAIC Group), will partner to offer a range of batteries to automakers and service networks under BAIC Group, a Chinese automobile manufacturers. These batteries can power conventional vehicles and those for Start-Stop systems (Absorbent Glass Mat and Enhanced Flooded batteries), which can help automakers meet increasingly strict fuel efficiency and emission regulations.



"This MOU positions Johnson Controls and BAIC to take advantage of what will be the world's largest automotive battery market by 2020," said Joe Walicki, president, Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "By understanding market dynamics, consumer demands and technology needs, Johnson Controls' complete portfolio of batteries can best meet customers' short and long-term energy storage needs."



"BAIC and Johnson Controls have already established good cooperation in the past," said Xuejun Li, general manager of BHAP. "We are pleased to partner with Johnson Controls on Start-Stop business, to further explore the potential in the Chinese automotive industry by leveraging the strengths that each company can bring into the partnership, and to better serve BAIC and other related domestic and international original equipment customers."