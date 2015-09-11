© andreypopov dreamstime.com Components | September 11, 2015
AMD forms Radeon Technologies Group - focus on graphics
AMD forms Radeon Technologies Group to aiming to enhance focus on graphics and immersive computing under the leadership of Raja Koduri.
AMD has promoted Raja Koduri to senior vice president and chief architect, Radeon Technologies Group, reporting to president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. In his expanded role, Koduri is responsible for overseeing all aspects of graphics technologies used in AMD's APU, discrete GPU, semi-custom, and GPU compute products.
"We are entering an age of immersive computing where we will be surrounded by billions of brilliant pixels that enhance our daily lives in ways we have yet to fully comprehend," said Dr. Su. "AMD is well positioned to lead this transition with graphics IP that powers the best gaming and visual computing experiences today. With the creation of the Radeon Technologies Group we are putting in place a more agile, vertically-integrated graphics organization focused on solidifying our position as the graphics industry leader, recapturing profitable share across traditional graphics markets, and staking leadership positions in new markets such as virtual and augmented reality."
"AMD is one of the few companies with the engineering talent and IP to make emerging immersive computing opportunities a reality," said Koduri. "Now, with the Radeon Technologies Group, we have a dedicated team focused on growing our business as we create a unique environment for the best and brightest minds in graphics to be a part of the team re-defining the industry."
Koduri most recently was responsible for driving AMD's visual and accelerated computing innovations, including the development of the industry's first graphics chip with integrated High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to deliver new levels of performance in smaller, more power-efficient graphics cards.
