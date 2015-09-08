© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RFMW and API Technologies enters global distribution agreement

RFMW and API Technologies have entered a worldwide distribution agreement effective immediately allowing the sale and support of API Weinschel products.

Under the agreement, RFMW will add the Weinschel product portfolio to the existing API and API Inmet offerings. Featured products include fixed attenuators, variable attenuators, programmable attenuators, digitally switched attenuators, high power terminations, resistive splitters and dividers, phase shifters, and RF distribution products. Featured brands include Planar Blind-Mate and Planar Crown connectors systems and SmartStep attenuation subsystems.



“We are pleased to expand the RFMW product portfolio with our newly acquired Weinschel products. RFMW’s worldwide sales organization services customers in the markets where the Weinschel products currently find homes.” said Mike Valo, North American Distributor Sales Manager at API Technologies Corp. “RFMW’s expertise in technical sales, customer support and product management will be an asset to us as we expand Weinschel business worldwide.”



According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “Broadening RFMW’s product offering with API Weinschel allows more options for customer segments requiring U.S. manufactured coaxial components. Weinschel is well known as a supplier of quality products to the types of customers RFMW supports on a daily basis. The addition of their devices to our existing API Inmet portfolio provides an outstanding selection of coaxial components for test, measurement, interconnect and design applications.”