RoodMicrotec N.V. appoints Erwin Vrielink as CFO

Erwin Vrielink will join RoodMicrotec as of 1 November 2015 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed Remy Cuny, who will leave the company on the same date.

After serving as CFO of RoodMicrotec for five years, Remy Cuny has decided to pursue a new challenge in his career. On 1 November he will join a bigger company as CFO.



Erwin Vrielink started his career in 1998 as audit manager with Deloitte in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. His customer portfolio consisted of Dutch listed and larger companies. Since 2008, Erwin has worked as senior accounting & reporting specialist with Koninklijke Philips N.V. in Amsterdam and subsequently as controller with Sparta B.V., a subsidiary of the listed Accell Group N.V.



At RoodMicrotec Erwin Vrielink will focus, in addition to his accounting & reporting responsibilities and his relationships with the financial world, on cost control and result improvement.