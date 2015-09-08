© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Components | September 08, 2015
STMicroelectronics lands design win for OnePlus2
STMicroelectronics advanced motion and proximity sensors have been integrated in the smartphone OnePlus 2.
The 2015 flagship model, OnePlus 2, relies on ST sensors for its camera system performance that includes a 0.2s focus time and advanced optical anti-shake technology.
STs L2G2IS gyroscope powers the optical image stabilization (OIS) in the OnePlus 2, improving sharpness in low-light pictures and removing shake from mobile videos. The two-axis MEMS gyro integrates a special sensing element that provides the measured angular rate to the camera through a digital interface. STs VL6180 proximity sensor enhances the cameras auto-focus performance.
VL6180 uses STs FlightSense(TM) optical-sensing technology to accelerate auto-focus time and improve picture quality. ST also provides a sensor system-in-package (LSM330) consisting of a 3D digital accelerometer with two programmable embedded state machines and a 3D digital gyroscope.
”The increasing penetration of advanced sensor-based features in smartphones at all price points drives the demand for MEMS and Sensor devices in fast-developing markets, like Chinas”, said Collins Wu, Director of Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, Greater China and South Asia Region,STMicroelectronics. ”Successful cooperation with innovative local smartphone makers like OnePlus confirms the strengths of STs IoT portfolio and our enabling role in bringing augmented mobile experiences to users worldwide.”
