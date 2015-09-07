© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Wolfspeed – the new name for Cree's power and RF business

Back in May, LED company Cree announced that it would separate its power and RF division into a standalone company – welcome Wolfspeed.

In a press release, Cree states that Wolfspeed was: “Founded upon the mission to liberate power and wireless systems from the limitations of silicon”.



As a Cree Company, Wolfspeed will leverage Cree’s brand, global footprint, scale and expertise to ensure a smooth transition for customers.



“Today, Wolfspeed is providing our customers and our team with a first look at our new company’s name, brand identity and purpose in advance of our IPO, which we plan to execute during fiscal year 2016,” said Frank Plastina, chief executive officer, Wolfspeed. “We’re building something new on the firm foundation that is Cree,” Plastina added, “and we want to share our vision, plans and enthusiasm with all of our stakeholders as we move seamlessly through the transition.”