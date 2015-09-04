© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe expands its quality department

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is increasing its quality department with the addition of two new members of staff.

The Quality Department is responsible for establishing processes and procedures that ensure Ellsworth Adhesives offers the highest possible standard of product and customer satisfaction. Up until now, Quality Engineer, Douglas Burns had taken sole responsibility for all quality affairs at Ellsworth Adhesives Europe. In the new Quality Department, Douglas will be assisted in his work by newly appointed Quality Inspector, Bryan Graham and Continuous Improvement Coordinator, Gary McMillan.



The Quality Inspector will be responsible for the inspection of goods produced through our custom packaging service, which is provided by Ellsworth's partner company Kitpackers. All re-packed products will undergo an in depth inspection, ensuring that the industry standard is met and customer specifications are achieved. Additionally, the Quality Inspector will take responsibility for the measurement equipment, taking ownership of repairs, servicing and calibration.



The Continuous Improvement Coordinator will provide a support function for an ongoing series of projects and improvement plans at Ellsworth Adhesives Europe designed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its service offering. The Continuous Improvement Coordinator will identify opportunities for improvement, recommending action where necessary.