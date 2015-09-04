© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

ASE and TKD JV is a done deal

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has officially inaugurated ASE Embedded Electronics Incorporated.

Back in May, ASE and TDK entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture company, named ASE Embedded Electronics Incorporated, to manufacture IC embedded substrates using TDK’s SESUB (Semiconductor Embedded in SUBstrate) technology.



The ASE Embedded Electronics manufacturing facility is to be located in the Nantze Export Processing Zone, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. Through the joint venture company, ASE aims to leverage ASE’s capabilities in advanced packaging, test and module level solutions with TDK’s proven proprietary embedded technology to address escalating market needs for semiconductor miniaturization.



"Such alliances enable ASE to strengthen its SiP ecosystem and offer our customers a complete suite of solutions for integrating dozens of chips into smaller and thinner spaces in the advent of portable and wearable devices and the Internet of Things," said Dr. Tien Wu, COO, ASE Group.