© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi International and Arrow expand distribution agreement

M2M solutions expert, Digi International, and Arrow Electronics, have entered into an expanded global distribution agreement.

Under the expanded agreement, Digi’s complete product and services portfolio has been made available through Arrow’s global network.



“Digi products provide business-critical machine communications solutions in the most demanding environments. The global expansion of Arrow’s distribution agreement with Digi will help our customers efficiently deliver on IoT initiatives all around the world,” said Greg Provenzano, vice president of global semiconductor for Arrow Electronics.



“Everyone recognizes Arrow as one of the world’s premier electronics distributors and one of the select few that can deliver expertise, support and experience on a global basis,” said Richard Halliday, vice president of channel sales for Digi International. “Arrow is known for connecting the best technology companies in the world to its worldwide customer base of industrial and commercial users. Engineers now have unlimited access to the entire line of Digi products and services.”