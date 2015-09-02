© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

RFMW and XSYSTOR sign distribution agreement

RFMW and XSYSTOR entered a distribution agreement effective September 1, 2015. Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised for North America, Europe and the Middle East for XSYSTOR controllers and switches.

XSYSTOR controllers incorporate voltage sequencers, modulators and voltage inverters to accommodate design alternatives in GaN transistor circuit implementations.



Roel Modina, co-founder of XSYSTOR, Inc. stated, “RFMW is well known as a technically superior distributor of RF and Microwave components. Their visibility, coverage and knowledge of customers and customer applications using GaN technology is clearly an advantage to XSYSTOR as we continue to follow our core belief that GaN will usher in new innovations and depth of applications that LDMOS and GaAs can not attain.”



According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “We see increasing acceptance of GaN technology not only in mil com and pulsed radar applications, but also in general, high power commercial amplifier designs. The XSYSTOR sequencer/controllers and fast acting switches will be met with interest from many of our customers. Those wanting to shorten design cycles and implement space saving components will find the XSYSTOR devices extremely useful.”