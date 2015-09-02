© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Anvo-Systems expands into the US

Anvo-Systems Dresden, the specialist for non-volatile memory products, has strengthened its sales activities in the United States market.

With this expansion into the US, the company creates a basis in order to meet the requirements of the fast growing market for nvSRAMs.



“We observe a great interest of the market in the US regarding non-volatile memory products. These products ensure data security and integrity in numerous applications. By strengthening our sales activities, we are now able to provide our customers with the best possible local support,” says Stefan Günther, Managing Director at Anvo-Systems Dresden.



The new Anvo-Systems sales office in Newnan, Georgia is managed by L. Dee Hockaday as sales director. He has held positions at companies such as NCR Microelectronics, Inmos, STMicroelectronics and Simtek.



A sales representative agreement for the Midwest region of the United States, which Anvo-Systems Dresden GmbH has signed with MaxTech Marketing Ltd., is the second step relating to the development of the US market. MaxTech Marketing is a manufacturer's representative firm for suppliers in the OEM/ODM electronics market and specialises in memory and power electronics products for the industrial, medical, automotive, consumer and commercial markets.